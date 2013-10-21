Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BARCELONA - OCT 30: Javier Mascherano of FC Barcelona in action during spanish league match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Nou Camp Stadium on October 30, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain
Photo Formats
2424 × 3232 pixels • 8.1 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.