Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BARCELONA - OCT 3: Daniel Alves of FC Barcelona in action during Spanish league match between FC Barcelona and RCD Mallorca at Nou Camp Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. October 3, 2010
Photo Formats
2592 × 3504 pixels • 8.6 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
740 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
370 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG