Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 100258169
BARCELONA - MAY 12: A model walks on the Elisabeth Barboza catwalk during the Barcelona Bridal Week runway on May 12, 2011 in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo Formats
2351 × 3983 pixels • 7.8 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
590 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
295 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.