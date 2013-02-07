Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BARCELONA - MARCH 4: Glasgow Celtic FC supporters in Barcelona before Champions League match vs. FC Barcelona at Montjuich mountain on March 4, 2008 in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo Formats
3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.