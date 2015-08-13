Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BARCELONA - JUNE 6: "Corrida" (bullfighting) of bulls, typical Spanish tradition where a torero (bullfighter) kills a bull. In the picture, "Finito de Cordoba". June 6, 2010 in Barcelona (Spain).
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

68324659

Stock Photo ID: 68324659

BARCELONA - JUNE 6: "Corrida" (bullfighting) of bulls, typical Spanish tradition where a torero (bullfighter) kills a bull. In the picture, "Finito de Cordoba". June 6, 2010 in Barcelona (Spain).

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3566 × 2377 pixels • 11.9 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Natursports

Natursports