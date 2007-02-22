Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
BARCELONA - JUNE 6: "Corrida" (bullfight) of bulls, typical Spanish tradition where a torero (bullfighter) kills a bull. In the picture, "Finito de Cordoba". June 6, 2010 in Barcelona (Spain).
