Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BARCELONA - JULY 28: European Athletics Championships Barcelona 2010. Semi-final of 100 meters for men. In the picture, the winner, Cristophe Lemaitre (France). July 28, 2010 in Barcelona (Spain).
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

58140265

Stock Photo ID: 58140265

BARCELONA - JULY 28: European Athletics Championships Barcelona 2010. Semi-final of 100 meters for men. In the picture, the winner, Cristophe Lemaitre (France). July 28, 2010 in Barcelona (Spain).

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2324 × 3486 pixels • 7.7 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Natursports

Natursports

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.