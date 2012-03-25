Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BARCELONA - JAN 5: The French player Julien Escude of Sevilla during the 1/8 final King's Cup match against Barcelona at the Nou Camp Stadium on January 5, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo Formats
2496 × 1962 pixels • 8.3 × 6.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 786 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 393 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.