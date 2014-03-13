Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BARCELONA - FEBRUARY 1: The Olympic Marathon champion in Beijing 2008, Samuel Wanjiru, running during Granollers Half Marathon at Granollers on February 2, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo Formats
2390 × 3140 pixels • 8 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
761 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
381 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG