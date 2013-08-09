Images

BARCELONA - DEC 4: Barcelona players celebrate a goal during the Primera Division Femenina match between FC Barcelona and Athletic de Bilbao at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on December 4, 2021.
BARCELONA - DEC 21: Barcelona players celebrate a goal at the Women League match between FC Barcelona Feminine and Tenerife at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
AUGUST 04, 2019 - KHARKIV, UKRAINE: Aluisio Chaves Ribeiro Moraes Junior celebrate scored goal with captain Taison Barcellos Freda. Ukrainian Premier League. FC Shakhtar Donetsk-FC Karpaty Lviv
SINGAPORE-APRIL 28:Canada 7s Team (red) plays against South Africa 7s team (green) during Day 1 of HSBC World Rugby Singapore Sevens on April 28, 2018 at National Stadium in Singapore
Kallang-singapore-19jul2019:Marcos rojo player of manchester united in action during official training before icc2019 at national stadium,singapore
Brest, France - December 01, 2018: The handball player Neagu Cristina shoot to score during the game between Romania and Czech Republic at Handball European Championship - Preliminary Round.
December 28th, 2019, Cork, Ireland: action from the Pro 14 match - Munster Rugby versus Leinster Rugby match at Thomond Park
SINGAPORE-APRIL 28:Canada 7s Team (red) plays against South Africa 7s team (green) during Day 1 of HSBC World Rugby Singapore Sevens on April 28, 2018 at National Stadium in Singapore

2138868691

  5323 × 3549 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Christian Bertrand

