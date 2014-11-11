Images

BARCELONA - DEC 4: Mariona in action during the Primera Division Femenina match between FC Barcelona and Athletic de Bilbao at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on December 4, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 06, 2019: Mario Pasalic of Atalanta BC in action during the UEFA Champions League football match between Atalanta BC and Manchester City FC. The match ended in a 1-1 tie.
TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 25, 2019: Armando Izzo of Torino FC in action during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and US Sassuolo. Torino FC won 2-1 over US Sassuolo.
Milan, ITALY - July 28, 2020: Nicolò Barella in action during the Serie A 2019/2020 INTER v NAPOLI at San Siro Stadium.
CHONBURI THAILAND-AUGUST20 :Kim Dong-Jin (RED)of Muangthong utd.in action during The Thai Premier League, Chonburi F.C.and Muangthong utd. at Chonburi Stadium on Aug 20,2014 in Thailand.
WALEED KHALID FAHEM (white) of NAFIT Al WASAT during AFC Futsal Club Championship Vietnam 2017 Match THAI SON NAM FC and NAFIT Al WASAT at Phu tho Stadium on July 27,2017 in Ho chi minh,Vietnam.
Napoli Italy, May 05th, 2019: football Serie A match between Napoli vs Cagliari at San Paolo Stadium. In the pic: Piotr Zielinski of NAPOLI
Napoli. Italy. 26th January 2020. Italian Serie A. Ssc Napoli vs Juventus Fc. Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus FC.

Item ID: 2138868685

