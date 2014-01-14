Images

BARCELONA - DEC 4: Leila Ouahabi in action during the Primera Division Femenina match between FC Barcelona and Athletic de Bilbao at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on December 4, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.
Italy, Milan, october 17 2020: Hakan Calhanoglu, ac Milan midfielder, runs up the field in the first half during football match FC INTER vs AC MILAN, Serie A 2020/2021 day4, San Siro stadium
Players on the filed - Concacaf - Atlanta United Vs CF Monterrey (MEX) on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium
KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 26, 2018: Raphael Varane and Training of football players of Real Madrid before the 2018 UEFA Champions League final match between Real Madrid and Liverpool, Ukraine
Koke of Atletico Madrid does passed during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Juventus and Club de Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium on March 12, 2019 in Turin.
Bergamo, Italy. 03-12-2018. Campionato Italiano Serie A. Atalanta-Napoli 1-2. Gianluca Mancini, Atalanta.
BARCELONA - DEC 8: Marta Torrejon plays at the Spanish Women League match between FC Barcelona Feminine and Real Betis at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
KYIV, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 1, 2020: Raphael Varane vs Taison. The football match of Group B of UEFA Champions League FC Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid FC

