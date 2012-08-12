Images

BARCELONA - DEC 4: Legend player Hristo Stoichkov gives the Ballon d'Or Feminin trophy to Alexia Putellas prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at the Camp Nou.
RENO, NV - October 25, 2018 - Bernie Sanders smiling while meeting with attendees in crowd at a political rally on the UNR campus.
Cardiff, Wales, UK, January 18th 2018. Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle arrive at Cardiff Castle.
Paul Belmondo and Luana Tenca attend the Closing Ceremony during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2017 in Cannes, France.
Aachen, Germany - 23 September 2017: Martin Schulz, German politician and social democrats candidate for the chancellorship meets citizens during election campaign
Opening of the festival Polissya Summer with folklore Lutsk Ukraine 22.08.2018.
London, England. 3rd September 2019. Demonstration outside Parliament in favour of a vote to stop a no deal Brexit.
Quito, Ecuador - March 26, 2017: Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate of CREO SUMA alliance addresses supporters in campaign rally for second round election that will be held 2 April

