Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
BARCELONA - DEC 4: Legend player Hristo Stoichkov gives the Ballon d'Or Feminin trophy to Alexia Putellas prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at the Camp Nou.
Formats
3172 × 2115 pixels • 10.6 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG