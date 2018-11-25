Images

BARCELONA - DEC 4: Jenni Hermoso in action during the Primera Division Femenina match between FC Barcelona and Athletic de Bilbao at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on December 4, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.
Nancy, France - December 09,2018: The handball player POLMAN Estavana during the game between Netherlands and Romania at 2018 Women's EHF EURO - Main Round.
Podgorica,Montenegro - November 16,2019: The handball player Jaukovic Djurdjina Djin during the game between Buducnost vs SG BBM Bietigheim (34 - 28) for 2019/2020 DELO Women's EHF Champions League GP
Nancy, France - December 09,2018: The handball player ABBINGH Lois during the game between Netherlands and Romania at Women's EHF EURO 2018 - Main Round
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - NOV 20, 2016: Mens single final between Mattias Karlsson (SWE) and Yuya Oshima (JPN) at the table tennis tournament SOC at the arena Eriksdalshallen in Stockholm.
ZAGREB, CROATIA - JANUARY 17, 2018: European Championships in Men's Handball, EHF EURO 2018 main round match Croatia vs. Czech Republic 28:27. In action Zlatko HORVAT (13)
Milan, Italy - March 17, 2019: Krzysztof Piatek. AC Milan v FC Inter, Italian Serie A, Derby de la Madonina, San Siro Stadium.
Nancy, France - December 08,2018 : Handball player MESZAROS Rea during the game between Hungary vs Germany ( 26 - 25 ) 2018 Women's EHF EURO - Main Round

Item ID: 2138868707

  2243 × 3364 pixels • 7.5 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Christian Bertrand

Christian Bertrand