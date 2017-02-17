Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BARCELONA - DEC 4: Alexia Putellas with the fans at the Primera Division Femenina match between FC Barcelona and Athletic de Bilbao at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on December 4, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.
Formats
4302 × 2868 pixels • 14.3 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG