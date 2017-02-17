Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
BARCELONA - DEC 4: Alexia Putellas with the fans at the Primera Division Femenina match between FC Barcelona and Athletic de Bilbao at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on December 4, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.
Edit
LYON, FRANCE - 16 May, 2018: Atletico Madrid fans in the stands support the team during the final UEFA Europa League match between Atletico Madrid vs Olympic Marseille at the Groupama Stadium, France
2018 March 12th. Peyongchang 2018 Paralympic games in South Korea. Sledge hockey. Italy Vx South Korea. Supporters
Kaliningrad - Russia, June 28, 2018: Football fans support teams on the street of the city on the day of the match between England and Belgium
ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 3, 2018: fans of football in the fan zone. FIFA World Cup 2018. Selective focus.
The demonstrators opposing the administration of government, Bangkok , THAILAND - November, 25Th ,2013: By the final whistle And Waving the flag of Thailand , the need to off Rama 4.
KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 26, 2018: Fans of Real Madrid celebrate the victory in the final of the UEFA Champions League 2018 in Kiev match between Real Madrid and Liverpool, Ukraine
Brussels, Belgium. 27th March 2019. European representatives of Transport Sector Trade Unions protest against social dumping.

See more

1351321472

See more

1351321472

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

2138868679

Item ID: 2138868679

BARCELONA - DEC 4: Alexia Putellas with the fans at the Primera Division Femenina match between FC Barcelona and Athletic de Bilbao at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on December 4, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

Important information

Formats

  • 4302 × 2868 pixels • 14.3 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Christian Bertrand

Christian Bertrand