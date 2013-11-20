Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
BANNER Sunrise morning sun real nature life beauty photo background. Close up single alone pink flower in rainforest. Floral design Symbol spiritual purity. Pale Vintage Matte effect. Green foliage
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG