Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084106346
Banner with smiling brunette in red Santa Claus hat and warm white sweater with big Christmas gift. Happy girl isolated against magic background holds New Year silver present box with blue ribbon.
W
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amazedatmosphereattractivebokeh lightsboxcaucasiancelebratecelebrationchristmas girlcopy spacecutedecemberemotionenjoyeveexcitedfacefemalefestive moodgirl in santa hatgreenhappinesshappyholidayhomeisolatedladylifestylemagicmagical timemerrymiraclesmodelnew year 2022new year conceptopen gift boxopen presentpackagepersonportraitpresentredsanta clausesmilesurprisesweatertraditionwhitexmasyoung woman
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist