Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
banner with Quail egg on a white concrete background with yellow feathers and yellow chocolates in the shape of an egg. Happy Easter concept. Soft focus
Formats
6000 × 2666 pixels • 20 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 444 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 222 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG