Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Banner for May 9. A military uniform, a cap with a star, a St. George ribbon and a cherry blossom in the background. The concept of the Great Victory Day 941-1945 and Defender of the Fatherland Day.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134119221

Item ID: 2134119221

Banner for May 9. A military uniform, a cap with a star, a St. George ribbon and a cherry blossom in the background. The concept of the Great Victory Day 941-1945 and Defender of the Fatherland Day.

Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PhotoJuli86

PhotoJuli86