Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083599373
Banner made of Woman hands holding present box with red bow on pink background. Flat lay, top view, copy space
I
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
8 marchaboveanniversarybackgroundbannerbirthdayblack fridaybowboxbrightcelebrationchristmasconceptcopy spacecopyspacedecorationdesigndiscounteventfemininefestiveflat layflatlaygiftgift boxgreetinghandmadehappyholidaylayoutlovemerry christmasminimalmock upmockupmothernew yearoverheadpaperpresentredribbonsalesurprisetabletop viewvalentinewrappedxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist