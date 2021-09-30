Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090776213
A banner with indoor plants close-up on a gray table isolated on a white background. Black and white flower pots with plants at home on the table.
F
By Frezi Gate
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbizarrebotanyclose-upconceptcopy spacecultivatedcut outdecorationdesigndomestic lifedroughtfashionableflowerfoliagefront viewgardeninggreengreygrowthhomehome decorhorizontalhouseplantideaindividualityindoorisolatedleaflifestylesmaturenatureno peopleornamentalplantpotscandinavianshadowsidesoilsparsesunlighttablethirstytropicalveinwhite
Similar images
More from this artist