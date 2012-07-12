Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Banner with hardback books tower isolated on white background. Vertical books border with copyspace. Education and reading leisure concept. High quality photo
Formats
11163 × 7684 pixels • 37.2 × 25.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 688 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 344 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG