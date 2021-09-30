Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092660948
Banner. Gold sequins sparkle against a light blue (tiffany) festive backdrop. Background for designers, festive background. Selective foto.
O
By Olesya Myzzz
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundsbannerbirthday backgroundblinkblueblue backgroundbrightbutterflycardcelebrationcolorcolorfulconfettidecorationdesignfestive backgroundfloralflowerglamourglitterglitteringglitteryglowglowinggoldgreenillustrationlightluxuriousluxurypaperpartypatternpatyredrichsequinshimmershineshinysparkletexturetiffany backgroundtwinklewallpaperwhiteyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist