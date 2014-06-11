Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
banner with Female hands pluck young sprouts of peas or beans. green, juicy, fresh salad in container on black textured background. healthy food concept. Top view
Formats
6713 × 2983 pixels • 22.4 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 444 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 222 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG