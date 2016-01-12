Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Banner of cupcake liner with colored sugar inside from above. Flat lay top view. Confectionery cooking concept on bright pink and blue paper background. National cooking day
Formats
14852 × 3168 pixels • 49.5 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 213 pixels • 3.3 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 107 pixels • 1.7 × 0.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG