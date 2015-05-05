Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
banner with candy in the shape of an egg filled with multi-colored chocolates on a white textured background with blue ribbon. easter concept. soft focus. flatlay. top view. copy space
Formats
6000 × 2666 pixels • 20 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 444 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 222 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG