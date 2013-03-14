Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
banner with blooming red rose bud on green background with place for your text. the concept of a holiday, congratulations, valentine's day, engagement, wedding, anniversary. copy space
Formats
5360 × 2381 pixels • 17.9 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 444 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 222 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG