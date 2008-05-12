Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BANJA LUKA, REPUBLIKA SRPSKA, BOSNIA - MAY 18: Unidentified teams practice at the first day of training for all teams at World Rafting Championship Banja Luka 2009 May 18, 2009 in Banja Luka.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

30571132

Stock Photo ID: 30571132

BANJA LUKA, REPUBLIKA SRPSKA, BOSNIA - MAY 18: Unidentified teams practice at the first day of training for all teams at World Rafting Championship Banja Luka 2009 May 18, 2009 in Banja Luka.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

E

evronphoto