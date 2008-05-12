Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BANJA LUKA, REPUBLIKA SRPSKA, BOSNIA - MAY 18: Unidentified teams practice at the first day of training for all teams at World Rafting Championship Banja Luka 2009 May 18, 2009 in Banja Luka.
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG