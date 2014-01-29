Images

BANGKOK,THAILAND-JULY17:Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea in action during the international friendly match Chelsea FC and Singha Thailand All-Star at the Rajamangala Stadium on July17,2013 inThailand.
147568655

Stock Photo ID: 147568655

Photo Formats

  • 2832 × 4256 pixels • 9.4 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

mooinblack

mooinblack

