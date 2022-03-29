Images

Image
Bangkok, Thailand - Mar 29, 2022: The artistic rooftop and decoration of Phra Mondop or Buddhist library, layers rooftop with beautiful decoration of Great Naga at the temple of Emerald Buddha.
1312280636

2142617067

Item ID: 2142617067

Formats

  • 6730 × 4571 pixels • 22.4 × 15.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 679 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 340 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

somdul

somdul