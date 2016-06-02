Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BANGKOK, THAILAND - JANUARY 9: Scottish golf player and team captain Colin Montgomerie tees off at the Royal Trophy tournament, Asia vs Europe at Amata Spring January 8, 2010 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

44389372

Stock Photo ID: 44389372

BANGKOK, THAILAND - JANUARY 9: Scottish golf player and team captain Colin Montgomerie tees off at the Royal Trophy tournament, Asia vs Europe at Amata Spring January 8, 2010 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3043 × 2036 pixels • 10.1 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Thor Jorgen Udvang

Thor Jorgen Udvang