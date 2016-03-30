Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BANGKOK, THAILAND - JANUARY 8: Cosmetics for sale on display at the Siam Paragon shopping center at the grand opening. January 8 2005, Siam center, Bangkok.
Photo Formats
3488 × 2616 pixels • 11.6 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.