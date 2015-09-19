Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BANGKOK, THAILAND - JANUARY 10: The trophy, donated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, at the Royal Trophy tournament, Asia vs Europe, at Amata Spring, Bangkok, Thailand on January 10, 2010.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

44200483

Stock Photo ID: 44200483

BANGKOK, THAILAND - JANUARY 10: The trophy, donated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, at the Royal Trophy tournament, Asia vs Europe, at Amata Spring, Bangkok, Thailand on January 10, 2010.

Photo Formats

  • 2036 × 3043 pixels • 6.8 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Thor Jorgen Udvang

Thor Jorgen Udvang