Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bangkok, Thailand - JAN 20,2022 : PTT gas station. PTT Public Company Limited or simply PTT is a Thai state-owned SET-listed oil and gas company.Formerly known as the Petroleum Authority of Thailand.
Formats
6960 × 4640 pixels • 23.2 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG