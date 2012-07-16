Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BANGKOK, THAILAND - FEB 9: Buddhist monk walks through the gateway of Wat Pho, also know as the Temple of the Reclining Buddha Feb 9, 2010 in Bangkok. There are an estimated 460,000 monks in Thailand.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

61076797

Stock Photo ID: 61076797

BANGKOK, THAILAND - FEB 9: Buddhist monk walks through the gateway of Wat Pho, also know as the Temple of the Reclining Buddha Feb 9, 2010 in Bangkok. There are an estimated 460,000 monks in Thailand.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1937 × 2585 pixels • 6.5 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 749 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

1000 Words

1000 Words