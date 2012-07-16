Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BANGKOK, THAILAND - FEB 9: Buddhist monk walks through the gateway of Wat Pho, also know as the Temple of the Reclining Buddha Feb 9, 2010 in Bangkok. There are an estimated 460,000 monks in Thailand.
Photo Formats
1937 × 2585 pixels • 6.5 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
749 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG