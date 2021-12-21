Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bangkok, Thailand – December 21, 2021: Busy Lizzie (Impatiens Walleriana) also known as Balsam, Sultana or Impatiens in Bangkok, Thailand, Asia
The flowers has 2 color which have a pink is central and a white is surround, the flowers are blooming in the garden.
Madagascar rosy periwinkle It is a flower with many colors such as white, pink, red. It is a deciduous shrub or a tall plant about 1 m tall, oval to oblong. Green, it has no hairs, medium lines
The flowers with five petals and central spurs are commonly grown in parks and gardens.
Natural Colorful flower garden on holiday background
Busy lizzie flower ( Impatiens walleriana ) in garden.
White and orange flowers Blooming in the garden.
Flowers that are blooming in the garden.

See more

1442030495

See more

1442030495

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128073843

Item ID: 2128073843

Bangkok, Thailand – December 21, 2021: Busy Lizzie (Impatiens Walleriana) also known as Balsam, Sultana or Impatiens in Bangkok, Thailand, Asia

Important information

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kollawat Somsri

Kollawat Somsri