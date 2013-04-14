Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098061845
Bangkok, Thailand - April 14, 2013: An aisle is seen in Tesco supermarket. The UK's Tesco is the world's second largest grocery retailer after America's Walmart stores.
Bangkok, Thailand
1
By 1000 Words
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aislebagbigbrandbrightbrowsebusinessbuychaincommerceconsumerconsumerismconsumptioncustomerdiscounteconomyeverydayfastfloorfoodglobalgoodsgrocergroceryhypermarketinsideinteriorlifestylelightmallmarketmartmodernnewpeopleproductspurchaseretailretailerrowsaleshelfshopshoppersignstoresupersupermarketviewwide
Categories: Business/Finance, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist