Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BANGKOK - MAY 23: Window of Zen Central World shopping mall damaged by gunfire and the scene of multiple shootings during the anti government 'Red Shirt' protest May 23, 2010 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Photo Formats
1966 × 2622 pixels • 6.6 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG