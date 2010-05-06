Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BANGKOK - FEBRUARY 20: Tuk-tuk moto taxi on the street near Wat Saket temple on February 20, 2012 in Bangkok. Famous bangkok moto-taxi called tuk-tuk is a landmark of the city and popular transport.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

130816139

Stock Photo ID: 130816139

BANGKOK - FEBRUARY 20: Tuk-tuk moto taxi on the street near Wat Saket temple on February 20, 2012 in Bangkok. Famous bangkok moto-taxi called tuk-tuk is a landmark of the city and popular transport.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3000 × 4471 pixels • 10 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 671 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 336 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Fedor Selivanov

Fedor Selivanov