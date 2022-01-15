Images

BANGALORE, INDIA - Jan 15, 2022: Bangalore, Karnataka, India-Jan 15, 2022: Closeup of Indian cute family celebrating Makara Sankranti Festival and making of pongal outside the house
The elephant handler treats the elephant in the elephant cage in the Borobudur temple tourism complex in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia. Saturday 30 May 2020.
QUANG NINH, VIET NAM, May 10, 2018 Dao women (unknown name), mountainous province of Quang Ninh, Vietnam. They are doing housework
Dalat,Vietnam - Jan8,2017: Grocery shop in the market.
VARANASI, INDIA - OCTOBER 28, 2013: Indian family lives in villages around Khejarla fort on October 28, 2013 in Varanasi, India.
KIEV; UKRAINE - AUG 30; 2019: forged metal men statue Don Quixote; his horse Rocinante and his squire Sancho Panza by Miguel de Cervantes in the Kyiv City Psychiatric Hospital N1 named after Pavlov.
Construction workers and their molen, sanitation improvement in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, August 8, 2019

2123482298

