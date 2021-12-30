Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100298480
BAndung, Indonesia - Dec 30 2021 : Man with camera taking picture in Kawah Putih National Park
N
By Neng etta
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventureasiaasianbeautifulcolddestinationeditorialenjoyingfemalegirlhandhappyholdingjourneykawah putihlakelandmarklandscapelifestylemanmodernmountainnatureoneoutdooroutdoorspeoplepersonphotophotographingpicturesafetysandsceneryseasoutheast asiatakingtaking picturetourismtouristtraveltripturquoise waterviewvolcanicwaterwhite craterwinterwomanyoung
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist