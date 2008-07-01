Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
A banderillero in the bullring in Spain. The banderillero is a torero who sets the banderillas, which are colorful sticks with a barbed point which are placed in the top of the bull's shoulder.
