Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
banana is elongated, edible fruit, botanically a berry, produced by several kinds of large herbaceous flowering plants in the genus Musa. bananas used for cooking. musaceae, zingiberales, musa,ensete
Phantom fruit, Monstera
Pest
Green coconut at tree. Coconuts on a palm tree on a sunny day.
fresh green grass and foliage
Tall leaves with tree on the background.
escalators view in a mall
Cucumbers growing and ripening in the greenhouse

See more

1786590296

See more

1786590296

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133455985

Item ID: 2133455985

banana is elongated, edible fruit, botanically a berry, produced by several kinds of large herbaceous flowering plants in the genus Musa. bananas used for cooking. musaceae, zingiberales, musa,ensete

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Meenu Varghese

Meenu Varghese