Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Banana cake is a cake prepared using banana as its main ingredient in addition to the typical ingredients of any cake. Can be prepared in various ways, such as a layered cake
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122009952

Item ID: 2122009952

Banana cake is a cake prepared using banana as its main ingredient in addition to the typical ingredients of any cake. Can be prepared in various ways, such as a layered cake

Formats

  • 7490 × 5000 pixels • 25 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Toyakisphoto

Toyakisphoto