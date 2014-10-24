Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bamboo is a type of grass plant. Bamboo grows like a tree, its trunk is in the form of hollow feathers. Bamboo has many benefits, including as a tourist attraction, such as a bamboo garden.
Edit
Clear green grass over sand nature background
Woods, Trees, Forest under the clear sky.
green trees in thailand
leafs
Green leaves, Green tree, Green background
Blackbead, Sweet Inga tree
Bamboo leaves background of plant,Thailand.

See more

706130068

See more

706130068

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135626587

Item ID: 2135626587

Bamboo is a type of grass plant. Bamboo grows like a tree, its trunk is in the form of hollow feathers. Bamboo has many benefits, including as a tourist attraction, such as a bamboo garden.

Formats

  • 1648 × 3443 pixels • 5.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 479 × 1000 pixels • 1.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 240 × 500 pixels • 0.8 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

1

11141