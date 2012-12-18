Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bamboo shoot, Bamboo sprout, Phyllostachys pubescens, Rebung, at agriculture bamboo farm. green natural background at bamboo garden. can used as vegetables in numerous Asian, good food ingredient.
incense pray at temple
Warsaw, Poland - August 7, 2009: A group of actors before the reenactment at the festivities in memory of the Warsaw Uprising of 01.08.1944
PERLIS, MALAYSIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Unidentified Malaysian Muslims help in slaughtering a cow during Eid Al-Adha Al Mubarak, the Feast of Sacrifice on September 24, 2015 in Perlis, Malaysia
Seravezza, Lucca/Italy - sept 19 2019 : construction, a worker at work with a wheelbarrow
Montasio / Italy - July 20 2018: Vintage stable equipment in ancient castle in the center of Montasio
Bamboo gourds that are beautiful and exotic

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124087440

Item ID: 2124087440

Bamboo shoot, Bamboo sprout, Phyllostachys pubescens, Rebung, at agriculture bamboo farm. green natural background at bamboo garden. can used as vegetables in numerous Asian, good food ingredient.

Formats

  • 3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

wong gebang

wong gebang