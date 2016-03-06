Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
bamboo bed-chairs and a small table standing under blue wooden roofless shed, surrounded by tropical garden with palm trees. Rope-ladders and lianas are hanging down. Big clay jar decorate garden
Edit
White lounges next to a swimming pool
Huacachina, Peru - August 5th, 2018: The facilities of a hotel in the dessert of Huacachina, Ica, Peru. There is a swimming pool down there. Huacachina is very popular to tourists.
Somewhere near the sea in Bodrum, Turkey
Dalyan, Turkey - July 7th 2018: Scenic morning view from the balcony of an apartment within the 'Ozalp Apart C' hotel.
Nice Swimming Pool
Constance Belle Mare Resort, Mauritius - May 08, 2018: Woman sitting on cozy circular sofa on wooden deck over pool, with palm trees and turquoise sea in background.
Oludeniz / Turkey - November 3 2020: Luxury tropical resort or private villa with turquoise pool, sunbeds, umbrellas and palms. Relaxation and vacation concept.

See more

1846256554

See more

1846256554

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1595948851

Item ID: 1595948851

bamboo bed-chairs and a small table standing under blue wooden roofless shed, surrounded by tropical garden with palm trees. Rope-ladders and lianas are hanging down. Big clay jar decorate garden

Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei