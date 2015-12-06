Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BALLYCASTLE, N. IRELAND - AUGUST 31:Unidentified woman sells inflatable toys and wool by the roadside at the famous annual Ould Lammas Fair on August 31, 2010 in Ballycastle, N. Ireland.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

60804604

Stock Photo ID: 60804604

BALLYCASTLE, N. IRELAND - AUGUST 31:Unidentified woman sells inflatable toys and wool by the roadside at the famous annual Ould Lammas Fair on August 31, 2010 in Ballycastle, N. Ireland.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3199 × 2592 pixels • 10.7 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 810 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 405 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Jane McIlroy

Jane McIlroy

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.