Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BALLYCASTLE, N. IRELAND - AUGUST 31:Unidentified woman sells inflatable toys and wool by the roadside at the famous annual Ould Lammas Fair on August 31, 2010 in Ballycastle, N. Ireland.
Photo Formats
3199 × 2592 pixels • 10.7 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 810 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 405 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.