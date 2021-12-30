Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099341423
BALLINDALLOCH, MORAY, SCOTLAND - 30 DECEMBER 2021: This is a a very old wooden building used for storage in Ballindalloch, Moray, Scotland on 30 December 2021.
J
By JASPERIMAGE
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abandonedareabarnbrokenbrownbuildingcabincorrugatedcottagecountrycountrysidedoorfamilyfieldforestgrassgrazinggreenhousehousinghutironland lotlandscapelog cabinnatural landscapenatureno personoldoutdooroutdoorsplantroofruralrural arearusticshackshedsheltersidingsmallstandingstoragesugar housetreetwigwindowwoodwooden
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist