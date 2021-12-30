Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098838383
BALLINDALLOCH, MORAY, SCOTLAND - 30 DECEMBER 2021: This is a scene showing a main electricity route through a valley in Ballindalloch, Moray, Scotland on 30 December 2021.
Glenlivet, Ballindalloch AB37 9DB, UK
J
By JASPERIMAGE
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturebiomebuildingcountrysideelectricelectric pylonelectricityenvironmentfarmfieldgrassgrasslandgrassygrazinggreenhayfieldhighlandhilllandland lotlandscapelargeleaflushmeadowmountainnatural environmentnatural landscapenatureno personopenoutdooroutdoorspastureplantplant communityplateaupowerpylonranchroadruralsheepskyslopestandingtraveltreevegetation
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist